CM Naveen Patniak-led panel selects Lokayukta

Published: 13th February 2019 04:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th February 2019 09:29 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: A day after submitting an affidavit to the Supreme Court assuring that the State will complete the process for appointment of Lokayukta by March 31, the selection committee, headed by Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, has selected the chairperson of the anti-corruption watchdog.

“The committee unanimously selected the name of the chairperson for the Lokayukta. The name will be recommended to the Governor. Official notification will be issued after the Governor’s approval,” Chief Secretary Aditya Prasad Padhi said after the meeting of the panel.

Padhi further said the name of the members of the Lokayukta will be selected in the next meeting.
Apart from the Chief Minister, Assembly Speaker Pradip Kumar Amat, Leader of Opposition Narasingh Mishra, Chief Justice of Orissa High Court K S Jhaveri and former Supreme Court judge Ananga Patnaik were present.

Earlier, a seven-member search committee, headed by former Supreme Court judge Amitabh Ray, had recommended names for Lokayukta chairperson and its members. The State Government had constituted the search committee in December last year with a stipulation to recommend names for Lokayukta chairperson and its members within one month.

The State Government on Monday told the Supreme Court that the Lokayukta will start functioning by April 8 this year. Odisha was the first State to pass the Lokayukta Bill in the Assembly in February 2014.

As per the provisions of the Bill, the incumbent, as well as former chief ministers, ministers, MLAs, government officers, heads of panchayats and municipalities and trusts receiving Government grants, will come under the purview of the Lokayukta, who is empowered to probe graft charges.

The Chairman of the Lokayukta will be either a sitting or former High Court judge and the commission would consist of at least two judicial members. From among the non-judicial members, one will be either from women, Scheduled Caste, Scheduled Tribe or minority category on rotation basis.

