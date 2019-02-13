Home States Odisha

NINL to produce TMT and Wire Rods

Public sector steel maker Neelachal Ispat Nigam Limited (NINL) has announced plans to produce branded TMT and wire rods at its Kalinga Nagar plant from the next financial year 2019-20. 

JAJPUR: Public sector steel maker Neelachal Ispat Nigam Limited (NINL) has announced plans to produce branded TMT and wire rods at its Kalinga Nagar plant from the next financial year 2019-20. 
The company is all set to put up a 0.8 MT capacity Bar and Wire Rod Mill and has already initiated talks with international companies in the connection.

“Earlier NINL used to produce pig iron only. With the steel melting shop (SMS) shop getting operational in December last year, we have started producing billets and are now focusing on maximising billet production for special applications. We will convert part of the billets into TMT and wire rods,” said Vice Chairman and Managing Director of NINL Sashi Sekhar Mohanty. 

He said TMT and wire rods are in great demand in the market and the plant will produce rebars, rounds and wire rods of two variants of 6 mm to 22 mm and 12 mm to 18 mm.  

“We are on the job to set up a 0.8 MT capacity bar and wire rod mill. The work is being undertaken on war footing and we target to produce the product from the ensuing financial year,” Mohanty said. 
By producing value added products, the public sector company aims to enhance the net profit which will strengthen its financial health, he said. 

With the commencement of the state-of-the-art SMS and billet production, NINL has achieved a major milestone for the company’s turnaround. The company achieved the first milestone with blast furnace capital repair in April, 2018. The third milestone of operation of the captive mines is expected early next fiscal, Mohanty said. 
 

