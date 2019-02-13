Home States Odisha

Odisha home guard slips through gap between platform and train, loses both legs

The accident occurred when the home guard, identified as Natabara Nayak, was boarding a train at Nilagiri Road station.

Published: 13th February 2019 09:11 PM

By PTI

BALASORE: A home guard working with the Odisha Police Wednesday lost both of his legs after he slipped through the platform and a moving train at a railway station in Balasore district, police said.

The accident occurred when the home guard, identified as Natabara Nayak, was boarding a train at Nilagiri Road station.

Nayak, attached to Soro police station, was going to attend Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik's meeting at this district headquarters town.

A seriously injured Nayak was first taken to Balasore district headquarters hospital.

He was later shifted to the SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack.

The chief minister expressed concern over the incident and announced an assistance of Rs 1 lakh for the injured home guard.

He directed officials for arranging free medical treatment for Nayak and wished him a speedy recovery.

