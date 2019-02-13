Home States Odisha

Puri seer Shankaracharya Swami Nischalananda Saraswati calls high-level meet on Jagannath temple reforms

The move comes ahead of Supreme Court-appointed amicus curiae Ranjit Kumar’s two-day scheduled visit to Puri on February 22.

Jagannath Temple

Puri's Jagannath Temple. (File | EPS)

By Express News Service

PURI: Taking the initiative to streamline the functioning of Jagannath temple, Puri Shankaracharya Swami Nischalananda Saraswati has invited a representative of the Chief Minister and other important stakeholders for a meeting on Srimandir reforms on February 17.

Govardhan mutt spokesperson Manoj Rath said on Tuesday that the seer has called upon the Chief Minister to depute his representative and invited judges of the Orissa High Court, Sri Jagannath Temple Chief Administrator, Puri king Gajapati Dibyasingh Deb, servitors and local intelligentsia to discuss issues concerning the temple.

The Shankaracharya is scheduled to deal with issues like daily nitees, implementation of ongoing reforms, ensuring discipline in darshan and timely observance of rituals. The outcome of the meeting would be conveyed to the amicus curiae for submitting his report to the Supreme Court.

