Regulatory framework for pvt schools stressed

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Experts on Tuesday urged all the States as well as the Centre to come up with a strong regulation framework to prevent commercialisation of education and arbitrary fee hike in private schools.

Addressing the two-day National Convention of Parents’ Association here, OUAT Vice-Chancellor (VC) Surendra Nath Pasupalak said the Government should frame strong laws for regulation of fee at private schools.

Former VC of Sambalpur University Bishnu Charan Barik stressed on formation of a regulatory body for proper management of Government and private schools.

The national convention was attended by parents’ associations of 22 States. The event was organised by Organisation of Parent Association’s Forum (OPAF), Odisha.

Forum president Gagan Bihari Rout said the convention is being held to emphasise on the need of regulation of private schools with focus on quality education, safety and security of children and transparency in governance.