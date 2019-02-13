Home States Odisha

Regulatory framework for pvt schools stressed

 Experts on Tuesday urged all the States as well as the Centre to come up with a strong regulation framework to prevent commercialisation of education and arbitrary fee hike in private schools. 

Published: 13th February 2019 04:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th February 2019 09:23 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Experts on Tuesday urged all the States as well as the Centre to come up with a strong regulation framework to prevent commercialisation of education and arbitrary fee hike in private schools. 
Addressing the two-day National Convention of Parents’ Association here, OUAT Vice-Chancellor (VC) Surendra Nath Pasupalak said the Government should frame strong laws for regulation of fee at private schools. 

Former VC of Sambalpur University Bishnu Charan Barik stressed on formation of a regulatory body for proper management of Government and private schools. 

The national convention was attended by parents’ associations of 22 States. The event was organised by Organisation of Parent Association’s Forum (OPAF), Odisha. 

Forum president Gagan Bihari Rout said the convention is being held to emphasise on the need of regulation of private schools with focus on quality education, safety and security of children and transparency in governance.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Drug lord, 'El Chapo' guilty on all counts
Mass powercuts in South Africa, sabotage denied
Gallery
In this May 5, 1965 file photo Gordon Banks jumps to make a save in a soccer match against Hungary at Wembley stadium in London. | AP
Gordon Banks: Check out some rare photos of England goalie who pulled off 'save of the century'
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu's daylong fast 'Dharma Porata Deeksha' at Delhi's Andhra Bhawan demanding special status for his state on Monday became a rallying point for the opposition, which got together for the second time in less than a month to present a united front against the government. Click to see photos:
IN PICS | Opposition leaders support Chandrababu Naidu's demand for Andhra Pradesh special status
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp