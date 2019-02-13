Home States Odisha

Resentment over poor training of teachers

Resentment is brewing among the primary and upper primary teachers of the district over poor arrangement of government training programmes. 

By Express News Service

JAGATSINGHPUR: Resentment is brewing among the primary and upper primary teachers of the district over poor arrangement of government training programmes. Acting on the direction of Odisha Primary Education Programme Authority (OPEPA), the district administration on January 29 had started the four-day Learning Enhancement Programme (LEP) for teachers in eight blocks in a phase-wise manner. 

But teachers alleged that though they were not provided with adequate training materials nor proper arrangements like projectors and handouts were made at the venue. 

This apart, CCTV cameras were supposed to be installed at selected centres to monitor the training programmes. The Block Education Officers (BEOs) and Additional Block Education Officers (ABEOs) were also asked to physically supervise the training.  However, the officials failed to adhere the guidelines issued by the OPEPA in this regard, they said.

Alleging fund misuse,  they said the department provides around `35,000 per training programme but blocks officials are yet to disclose the expenditure details despite instructions of OPEPA. This has affected the outcome of the initiative, they stated.

District Project Coordinator of Sarva Sikshya Abhiyan (SSA) Sapan Kumar Jena said the department has asked the BEOs to submit a report over the allegations. 

Last year, the School and Mass Education department had launched two LEPs, Ujjwal for Classes I-V and Utthan for Classes VI-VIII, for capacity building of teachers.

