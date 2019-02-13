Home States Odisha

Odisha to consult Centre over roll out of PM-KISAN

The State Government on Tuesday said a decision on implementation of Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) will be taken after consultation with the Centre.

Published: 13th February 2019 04:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th February 2019 09:32 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The State Government on Tuesday said a decision on implementation of Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) will be taken after consultation with the Centre.

“We will take appropriate decision after due consultation with the Centre on the issue,” Principal Secretary, Agriculture and Farmers Empowerment Saurabh Garg told reporters.

He said the State Government has received a letter from the Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare seeking cooperation for effective implementation of PM-KISAN scheme in Odisha. “We are examining the guidelines of the Central scheme and studying their requirements. I can’t say anything about the implementation of PM-KISAN scheme in the State at this point of time,” he said.
The Ministry asked the State Government to take timely action for identification of eligible beneficiaries to ensure transfer of benefits under the scheme. However, IT Ministry has asked the State Government to ensure that there is no duplication of eligible beneficiaries.

It further requested the State to upload relevant data for release of funds in bank accounts of eligible farmer families and notify district level grievance redressal committee to solve issues relating to implementation of the scheme.

Responding to a query, Garg said he would be in a position to comment on the number of beneficiaries to be benefited from PM-KISAN only after a through study of the Central scheme. He also replied in negative when asked if the State could meet the February 25 deadline set by the Centre for finalisation of beneficiary list on the PM-KISAN portal.

Interestingly, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has requested the Centre to follow KALIA scheme by including landless farmers, sharecroppers and vulnerable agricultural households in the PM-KISAN plan.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
PM-KISAN Naveen Patnaik Odisha

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Drug lord, 'El Chapo' guilty on all counts
Mass powercuts in South Africa, sabotage denied
Gallery
In this May 5, 1965 file photo Gordon Banks jumps to make a save in a soccer match against Hungary at Wembley stadium in London. | AP
Gordon Banks: Check out some rare photos of England goalie who pulled off 'save of the century'
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu's daylong fast 'Dharma Porata Deeksha' at Delhi's Andhra Bhawan demanding special status for his state on Monday became a rallying point for the opposition, which got together for the second time in less than a month to present a united front against the government. Click to see photos:
IN PICS | Opposition leaders support Chandrababu Naidu's demand for Andhra Pradesh special status
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp