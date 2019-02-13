Odisha to consult Centre over roll out of PM-KISAN

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The State Government on Tuesday said a decision on implementation of Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) will be taken after consultation with the Centre.

“We will take appropriate decision after due consultation with the Centre on the issue,” Principal Secretary, Agriculture and Farmers Empowerment Saurabh Garg told reporters.

He said the State Government has received a letter from the Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare seeking cooperation for effective implementation of PM-KISAN scheme in Odisha. “We are examining the guidelines of the Central scheme and studying their requirements. I can’t say anything about the implementation of PM-KISAN scheme in the State at this point of time,” he said.

The Ministry asked the State Government to take timely action for identification of eligible beneficiaries to ensure transfer of benefits under the scheme. However, IT Ministry has asked the State Government to ensure that there is no duplication of eligible beneficiaries.

It further requested the State to upload relevant data for release of funds in bank accounts of eligible farmer families and notify district level grievance redressal committee to solve issues relating to implementation of the scheme.

Responding to a query, Garg said he would be in a position to comment on the number of beneficiaries to be benefited from PM-KISAN only after a through study of the Central scheme. He also replied in negative when asked if the State could meet the February 25 deadline set by the Centre for finalisation of beneficiary list on the PM-KISAN portal.

Interestingly, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has requested the Centre to follow KALIA scheme by including landless farmers, sharecroppers and vulnerable agricultural households in the PM-KISAN plan.