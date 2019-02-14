Home States Odisha

Balasore villagers cry for clean water

Clean and safe drinking water remains a distant dream for residents of Jamsuli village under Basta block.

BALASORE: Clean and safe drinking water remains a distant dream for residents of Jamsuli village under Basta block.Thanks to the apathy of RWSS, the villagers, numbering over 300, are forced to use contaminated water to meet their daily needs. They alleged that the water supplied by the RWSS pipeline is dirty, contaminated and unfit for human use.

To add to the woes, the pipeline regularly gets clogged up  choking the water supply.  Despite repeated requests, no action has been taken to ensure regular supply of clean water by the officials concerned.
The villagers stated, the drinking water situation is really grim. There was one tube well which could have been an alternative but it has gone dry since the last two months. If the people are facing such difficulties in winter, the portends for the coming summer can be well gauged, they rued.

Jayanti Sahu, a resident, said consumption of water from RWSS supply had become extremely risky. “Waterborne diseases, particularly among children, have increased sharply due to consumption of contaminated water. But there is no other recourse. We are now forced to walk to the nearby village to get water from a tube well”, she said.

Another resident, Ashok Kumar Giri said that the tube well at Jamsuli went dry a couple of months after it was installed by a private agency. He said the BDO and RWSS officials were apprised of the problem but no steps were taken to repair it.

He said the villagers have been demanding an overhead water tank for long but all their pleas have fallen into deaf ears.

However, Junior Engineer of RWSS Binod Das said he has not received any complaint regarding supply of contaminated water to the village. He said the issues will be addressed if the residents lodge a formal complaint.

