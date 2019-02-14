BJP leaders question health scheme

By Express News Service

NABARANGPUR: The leaders of the BJP on Wednesday raised questions over implementation of Biju Swasthya Kalyan Yojana (BSKY) alleging that a beneficiary died due to lack of treatment despite having a BSKY card. The deceased, Trilochan Mali of Saruguda village under Nandahandi block was a senior BJD worker. In a release, the BJP leaders said Mali had attended Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik’s meeting at Umerkote on February 5 and while returning, he faced an accident and suffered critical injuries.

He was admitted to the Saheed Laxman Nayak Medical College and Hospital (MCH) at Koraput where doctors told his family that his treatment would cost a huge amount.

The family members showed his BSKY card and when it was swiped, the card had just `30,000 instead of `7 lakh that was assured by BJD during launching of the scheme. The MCH authorities said the amount would not be sufficient for treatment.

The party leaders alleged that although his family members approached Nabarangpur MLA for help, the latter remained silent. With no other way out, Mali was taken back to his village where he died on Monday.