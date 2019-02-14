Home States Odisha

Cong workers unhappy with Hema’s ‘return’

Published: 14th February 2019 04:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th February 2019 07:40 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

JEYPORE: IT is not going to be a sweet homecoming for Hema Gamang who has expressed willingness to rejoin Congress after almost five years of deserting it.There is a strong wave of resentment against the former MP in the district party unit, which seems to be in no mood to forget the “betrayal” by the Gamang family.

The wife of former Odisha Chief Minister and present BJP leader Giridhar Gamang, Hema had quit Congress just before the General Elections in 2014 to join BJD. The former Congress MP contested from Laxmipur Assembly constituency as a BJD candidate but was defeated by her rival Congress candidate Kailash Kuleshika.

Hema had been elected to the 13th Lok Sabha in 1999 on Congress ticket when her husband became the Chief Minister. She was also a Congress MLA from Gunupur constituency from 2004 to 2009. When Congress denied her ticket in 2014, she left the party and joined BJD. However, after the losing the elections from Laxmipur, she has not been active in politics. She left BJD last year alleging that she was neglected by the ruling party.

Expressing their opposition to Hema’s re-entry into Congress, party workers said the Gamang family had lost the trust of the organisation.The Congress had always given priority to the Gamang family but they betrayed the party by joining BJP and BJD for power.

They added that BJD managed to break the Congress fortress in south Odisha due to Giridhar and his family members. The family had also done little for the region during their tenure. As a result, they faced wrath of voters in the last elections, they said.

Kailash, who is the Congress MLA of Laxmipur, said the party will not welcome Hema as she has lost her credibility.Jeypore MLA Tara Prasad Bahinipati also questioned Hema’s return and said under the current circumstances, she cannot aspire for any post in the party.

Comments

