Congress kickstarts candidate shortlist

The Congress has initiated the process for short-listing candidates for the ensuing elections to Assembly and Lok Sabha which will be held simultaneously.

Published: 14th February 2019 06:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th February 2019 07:40 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

The screening committee of All India Congress Committee (AICC) on Wednesday held discussions with party workers and office-bearers at the State party office for short-listing candidates for Assembly and Parliamentary seats.

“The focus will be on youths and women but the main criteria for selection will be winnability of the candidates,” said Congress MLA Chiranjib Biswal.
Responding to a query, Biswal said the party will find alternative to candidates who have lost the last three elections in a row. It will be up to the AICC to take a call on applications of candidates who have lost the elections but have a fair chance of winning the next polls. Similarly, the ‘one family one ticket’ policy will be decided at the AICC level, he informed. 

Chairman of the AICC screening committee for Odisha VD Satheesan will hold the second round of discussions with various stakeholders at the district and zonal levels before arriving at a consensus over selection of candidates. 

Satheesan and two other members had a meeting with senior leaders of the party here in October where constituency-wise analysis of the Congress and winnability of different aspirants for party tickets were discussed. 

The names of the shortlisted candidates will be sent to central election committee of AICC for approval, Biswal said.

The Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee (OPCC) had taken the lead by finalising candidates for 44 Assembly constituencies in October last year.

