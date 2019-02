By Express News Service

PARLAKHEMUNDI: Sarah Sharma on Wednesday took charge as SP of Gajapati district. She is the first woman SP after Gajapati district was formed in 1992. Speaking to mediapersons after assuming charge here, Sharma said policing system would be made more people-friendly by resolving public grievances immediately.Maintaining law and order, and ensuring a free and fair General Elections would be a priority area for the district police, she said.