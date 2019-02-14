Home States Odisha

Lok Sabha elections 2019: Congress likely to go for alliance with CPI, CPI-M, JMM in Odisha

Sources in Congress said that the party could keep three Lok Sabha seats and 20 assembly seats for the alliance partners.

OPCC president Niranjan Patnaik

OPCC president Niranjan Patnaik (File | EPS)

By PTI

BHUBANESWAR: OPCC has negotiated with the state leadership of CPI, CPI(M) and JMM for seat sharing for the coming simultaneous Lok Sabha and assembly elections in Odisha, party sources said Thursday.

The state party leadership has already completed several rounds of talks with like minded parties for an alliance, they said.

"Yes, we have been in touch with like minded parties for seat sharing for the next Lok Sabha and assembly elections," OPCC president Niranjan Patnaik said when asked.

The state has 21 Lok Sabha seats and the assembly 147 seats.

CPI National Council member Ramakrushna Panda said Though we have not yet finalised the seat sharing arrangement with Congress, the party has proposed to field its candidates in 12 assembly seats and two Lok Sabha seats.

CPI sources said that the party may field its candidates in Aska and Jagatsinghpur Lok Sabha seats.

CPI(M) has also talked to the Congress and sought at least one Lok Sabha seat, including Bhubaneswar and about seven assembly seats, sources in it said.

JMM) supremo Sibu Soren during his recent visit to Baripada in Mayurbhanj district had said that the party will take a decision soon on possible alliance with Congress in Odisha.

JMM sources said that the party has been asking for Mayurbhanj Lok Sabha seat and at least five assembly seats in Odisha.

The AICC screening committee, which is visiting the state to select candidates for the upcoming simultaneous Lok Sabha and assembly elections in Odisha, was indicated that the party would need to keep some Lok Sabha and assmbly seats for the alliance partners, a senior Congress leader said.

