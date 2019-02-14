Minor girl raped inside school toilet

By Express News Service

BARIPADA: In yet another instance of crime against girls in schools of the State, a Class VIII student of Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalaya (KGBV) was allegedly raped by a boy from another school.The incident took place at Paikabasa village on Sunday during Saraswati Puja celebrations. The matter came to light after the victim’s family filed a complaint at Sadar police station on Tuesday.

As per the complaint, the girl had gone the school bathroom when the boy, a Class X student, jumped the boundary wall and barged inside. He allegedly raped her there. The victim narrated the ordeal before her family members the next day.

“The girl’s aunt has lodged a complaint and case has been registered under Sections 341, 376 (3), 506 of IPC and POCSO Act. The girl was sent for medical examination. The accused is absconding,” said Sadar IIC Swarnalata Minz. Last week, two cases of pregnancy among school girls were reported from Mayurbhanj district. Similarly, three minor girls including two inmates of Government-run residential schools were found pregnant in different parts of the State last month.

Man held

Kendrapara: Police on Wednesday arrested Ranjan Rout (24) for sexually assaulting a five-year-old girl in Tentulikoli village under Rajkanika police limits in Kendrapara district. Inspector-in-charge of Rajkanika police station, Bijaya Mallick said Rout raped the girl on Wednesday morning when she had come out of the house on some work. On Wednesday, the girl’s mother filed an FIR against Rout alleging rape of her toddler daughter. Police rushed to the village and arrested the accused, the IIC said. Police filed a case against the accused under Section- 376 of IPC and Section-6 of Protection of Children from Sexual Offence Act, 2012.