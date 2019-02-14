Naveen lays stone for Subarnarekha port

Sukanta Kumar Sahu By

Express News Service

BALASORE: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik laid the foundation stone of Subarnarekha Port and dedicated several welfare projects to the people during his visit to Balasore district on Wednesday.Estimated to be constructed at a cost of `5,000 crore, the port will be developed by TATA Steel at Subarnarekha river mouth at Chaumukh under Basta block. The port will give a boost to industrialisation and allied activities in Odisha along with the neighbouring states of Jharkhand and West-Bengal.

“Subarnarekha port is set to unlock port-led development in Balasore district. It will generate direct and indirect employment opportunities for 12,000 people and boost maritime commerce in the State,” Naveen said.

The Chief Minister inaugurated projects worth around `387 crore and laid foundation stone for projects worth `5858.38 crore. He inaugurated railway overbridges at Tamulia and Soro, improved Anantapur-Soro-Kupri Road, high level Pantei bridge over Chitei Nullah and Panchupada bridge.

The Pantei bridge, which has been a long-standing demand of the people of Bhograi, Baliapal and Basta blocks, will provide shortcut to famous tourists spots like Chandaneswar Shiva Temple, Shiva Lingam at Bhusandeswar, Talasari sea beach and Digha sea beach of West Bengal.

Foundation stone for a mega rural pipe-water supply project, fishing harbour at Balaramgadi, anti-sea erosion project, high-level bridges over Subarnarekha, Idco Tower at Angargadia, railway overbridges on Balasore and Nilagiri Road, Jaleswar and Amarda Road were also laid by the Chief Minister.

Later, Naveen visited Talasari of Bhograi, where he inaugurated Talasari Beach Festival and attended the Biju Yuva Vahini regional conclave.

Addressing the volunteers at the regional conclave, the Chief Minister lauded their commitment to social causes like anti-alcohol and drugs , cleanliness, etc. He urged the youth to adopt volunteerism as a vocation in life and work for welfare of the people. Around 30,000 youths from Balasore, Mayurbhanj, Bhadrak, Keonjhar and Jajpur attended the conclave.

Seven activists of ‘Biju Yuva Vahinis’ were presented certificate and `5,000 each for their outstanding performance under the ‘Mu Hero’ programme.