Home States Odisha

NNKS gives bandh call on Feb 21

The Naba Nirman Krushak Sangathan (NNKS) on Wednesday called for a State-wide bandh on February 21.

Published: 14th February 2019 06:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th February 2019 07:40 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The Naba Nirman Krushak Sangathan (NNKS) on Wednesday called for a State-wide bandh on February 21. NNKS national convener Akshay Kumar said the dawn-to-dusk bandh will be observed to protest anti-farmer policies of both the State Government and the Centre.

“Whenever farmers of the State have tried to stage peaceful protest seeking fulfilment of their demands, they faced resistance and police atrocity. On many occasions, farmers have been prevented from entering the Capital City to stage peaceful agitation,” Kumar said.

During the bandh, members of NNKS will strongly protest against the police atrocity and press their long-standing demands of price, prestige and pension. “We have appealed to people from all walks of life to support us in observing a peaceful bandh on February 21,” he said. 

NNKS has sought cooperation from truck and bus associations besides other transportation bodies and urged them to keep their vehicles off the road during the 12-hour bandh. “We have also requested commercial establishments, educational institutions and the general public to support us in making the bandh a success,” he added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Drug lord, 'El Chapo' guilty on all counts
Mass powercuts in South Africa, sabotage denied
Gallery
In this May 5, 1965 file photo Gordon Banks jumps to make a save in a soccer match against Hungary at Wembley stadium in London. | AP
Gordon Banks: Check out some rare photos of England goalie who pulled off 'save of the century'
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu's daylong fast 'Dharma Porata Deeksha' at Delhi's Andhra Bhawan demanding special status for his state on Monday became a rallying point for the opposition, which got together for the second time in less than a month to present a united front against the government. Click to see photos:
IN PICS | Opposition leaders support Chandrababu Naidu's demand for Andhra Pradesh special status
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp