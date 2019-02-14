NNKS gives bandh call on Feb 21

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The Naba Nirman Krushak Sangathan (NNKS) on Wednesday called for a State-wide bandh on February 21. NNKS national convener Akshay Kumar said the dawn-to-dusk bandh will be observed to protest anti-farmer policies of both the State Government and the Centre.

“Whenever farmers of the State have tried to stage peaceful protest seeking fulfilment of their demands, they faced resistance and police atrocity. On many occasions, farmers have been prevented from entering the Capital City to stage peaceful agitation,” Kumar said.

During the bandh, members of NNKS will strongly protest against the police atrocity and press their long-standing demands of price, prestige and pension. “We have appealed to people from all walks of life to support us in observing a peaceful bandh on February 21,” he said.

NNKS has sought cooperation from truck and bus associations besides other transportation bodies and urged them to keep their vehicles off the road during the 12-hour bandh. “We have also requested commercial establishments, educational institutions and the general public to support us in making the bandh a success,” he added.