Over 1.59L new voters in Cuttack

Published: 14th February 2019 06:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th February 2019 07:40 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: As many as 1,59,375 new voters from the district will exercise their franchise in the upcoming General Elections. 

As per the final electoral roll, the number of voters in Cuttack has gone up to 20,29,855 with addition of the new entrants. Of the total voters, 10,61,862 are males while 9,67,740 are females. There are 253 transgender voters in the district. In 2014 elections, the number of voters in Cuttack was 18,70,480.   
The district has nine Assembly segments and a Parliamentary constituency. While six Assembly segments come under Cuttack Lok Sabha seat, the remaining three are under Kendrapara and Jagatsingpur Parliamentary constituencies. 

The number of voters has increased to 2,30,364 from 2,13,453 in Badamba Assembly segment and in Banki, the figure has gone up from 1,90,156 to 2,03,960. Similarly, the voter count has increased to 1,99,795 from 1,83,758 in Athagarh, 2,26,757 from 2,10,076 in Barabati-Cuttack, 2,24,756 from 2,09,854 in Choudwar-Cuttack, 2,36,180 from 2,18,309 in Niali, 2,15,508 from 1,97,920 in Cuttack Sadar and 2,33,868 from 2,10,758 in Salepur and the highest 2,57,616 from 2,36,167 in Mahanga segment. 

The new voters enrolled for 2019 polls include around 94,000 females and 200 transgenders. The highest 80 transgender voters are from Choudwar-Cuttack Assembly segment.

