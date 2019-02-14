Home States Odisha

Projects worth over `10K cr for mining-hit dists

The Chief Secretary directed the Corporation to expedite the process of hoisting OMBADC website for getting regular feedback from the public.

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The Oversight Authority under the chairmanship of Justice AK Pattanaik on Tuesday sanctioned projects worth Rs 10,029.17 crore from Odisha Mineral Bearing Areas Development Corporation (OMBADC) fund for four districts affected by mining activities.

Of the total sanctioned amount, Rs 4,230 crore will be spent on mega pipe water supply schemes, Rs 116 crore on water supply projects, Rs 1,652 crore on upgradation of infrastructure and quality enhancement in elementary and secondary education, Rs 1,299 crore on upgradation of infrastructure in health institutions, Rs 1,450 crore on strengthening of integrated child development services, Rs 225 crore on development of educational infrastructure in SC/ST schools, Rs 65 crore on quality enhancement in ITI and engineering schools, Rs 52 crore on enhancing livelihood of the poor and Rs 6 crore on livelihood promotion through fishery activities. 

The other projects include construction of 187 all weather connectivity roads and 46 bridges at a cost of Rs 525 crore, water conservation at around Rs 349 crore, conservation of water bodies at Rs 20 crore, horticulture activities at Rs 13 crore, installation of air ambience quality monitoring devices worth Rs 20 crore and watershed management and water harvesting at a cost of Rs 10 crore. These projects will be implemented in Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Sundargarh and Jajpur districts.

Apprising the Oversight Authority about progress of the projects taken up earlier under CAMPA fund, Chief Executive Officer, OMBADC Uma Nanduri said Rs 869.42 crore was released from ad hoc CAMPA to OMBADC. So far, Rs 760 crore has been utilised on projects like drinking water, housing, skill development and afforestation activities. 

As of January 31 2019, a total of 244 drinking water projects have been taken up for supplying water to 640 villages. Of this, 107 projects have been completed and the rest are in different stages of construction. 
Similarly, under housing projects for mining affected, construction of 25,165 houses have been completed against the target of 29,829. The rest are in different stages of completion. Target has been set to complete these houses by end of current financial year. 

Justice Pattanaik advised Odisha State Pollution Control Board to undertake groundwater quality testing in OMBADC areas regularly. The Chief Secretary directed the Corporation to expedite the process of hoisting OMBADC website for getting regular feedback from the public.

