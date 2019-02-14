Home States Odisha

Sambalpur railway station gets facelift

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Passenger amenities developed at a cost of more than `12.5 crore at Sambalpur railway station will be dedicated to the nation on Thursday.The amenities include front facade and circulating area, escalators along with foot over bridge, ramps, food plaza and mechanised laundry. East Coast Railway (ECoR) sources said Sambalpur and Cuttack were among 68 railway stations identified by Indian Railways for redevelopment as model stations.

“Sambalpur, which is also the divisional headquarter, has been developed into an ‘Adarsh’ station. Beautification of station building’s front facade, circulating area and three drop and go lanes have been done along with provisioning of separate in and out gates, separate parking for two wheelers, four wheelers and auto, fountain, garden and LED theme lighting at a cost of `3.5 crore,” said an ECoR spokesperson.
Similarly, escalators, foot over bridges and ramps have been installed at a cost of `2.65 crore.

A mechanised laundry has been constructed at Sambalpur coach depot at a cost of `6.45 crore under the Build, Own, Operate and Transfer (BOOT) model in order to provide quality washed linens for the comfort of passengers during train journey.

Besides, a food plaza has been developed at platform no 1 which is also accessible from the circulating area. The food plaza offers Indian, Chinese and continental cuisines.

“Opening of the multi-cuisine food plaza has ensured availability of quality food for passengers and enhanced the beauty of the station with its ultra modern design and look,” the spokesperson added.
Union Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas Dharmendra Pradhan is slated to inaugurate the projects. He will also lay foundation stone for various welfare activities of ONGC and Indian Oil.

