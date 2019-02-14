Shah to review poll preparations on Sambalpur visit

By Express News Service

SAMBALPUR: THE BJP president Amit Shah will address booth level workers of Sambalpur Parliamentary constituency on Friday. This will be his first visit to the district after becoming the president of the saffron party.

National secretary of BJP Suresh Pujari said the meeting will be held at Dhankauda where Shah would review preparations for the forthcoming Lok Sabha and Assembly polls. The party president will perform a puja at the local Saraswati temple and garland the statue of Veer Surendra Sai at Jail Chowk before attending the meeting.

Pujari said the BJP had performed very well in the three-tier Panchayat Election in the State, particularly in Western Odisha. The party has eight MLAs from Western Odisha along with the only MP from the State. “Performance of BJP in Sambalpur and Bargarh seats was very good in the last General Election,” he said.

Odisha had little contribution in bringing BJP to power in 2014. But this time, the State especially Western Odisha will play a pivotal role in bringing BJP to power for the second time. Shah’s visit will boost the morale of workers ahead of the elections, he said.