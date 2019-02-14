Smart award for City in digital payments

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The Capital has bagged the ‘Smart city digital payments award-2018’ for its common payment card system Odyssey rolled out by the State Government last year.

Bhubaneswar was awarded by the Union Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs under the category ‘Best Digital Payment Innovator’ among cities with a population of 5 to 10 lakh. Ujjain is the other smart city which was awarded by the Ministry in this category.

Amravati and NDMC also received the award in the category of cities with a population of 0 to 5 lakh while Bhopal and Pune were the toppers in the category of cities having a population of one million and above. Digital payments awards were also given to smart cities in the field of ‘Best digital payments adopter’ and ‘Fastest growing smart city focusing on digital payments’.

The Ministry stated that out of 72 smart cities short-listed in the first phase, 65 had submitted their entries. Based on evaluation of the entries and presentations, a sub-committee and an evaluation committee selected 12 cities for the awards.

Officials of Bhubaneswar Smart City Limited (BSCL) said the award will help the City remain at the top among smart cities in terms of performance and achievements.

The common city payment card system ‘Odyssey’ was launched in October last year as a joint initiative of BSCL, Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation and ICICI bank for citizens. Services covered under the platform include shopping, city bus, recreation, parking and utility services like property tax payments.