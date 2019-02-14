Home States Odisha

Sold for Rs 1.5L, girl rescued from Rajasthan

SAMBALPUR: Exposing the growing tentacles of human trafficking from the State, a 22-year-old girl of Dhama, missing for over a month, was rescued from Chirawa village in Rajasthan’s Jhunjhunu after being kidnapped and sold for `1.5 lakh.

A team of the Sambalpur Police rescued the victim and arrested Sukhbir Singh Jath, a resident of Solana under Chirawa police station in this connection. She was abducted before being sold to Sukhbir for `1.5 lakh.

On January 18, the girl’s father lodged a missing persons complaint with Town Police. During investigation, police received information that the girl was in Chirawa. A team of Sambalpur cops along with parents of the girl went to Rajasthan and rescued the girl.

Police said the girl was in Bhubaneswar when she was kidnapped. The abductors took her to Rajasthan and handed her over to a woman from Chhota Bulunda under Baggar police limits in Jhunjhunu. The woman along with a man forcibly married off the girl to Sukhbir who paid them `1.5 lakh. All the accused are absconding.

The incident comes close on the heels of the rescue of a 16-year-old girl last week by Delhi Commission for Women. She was kidnapped from Rourkela and forced to marry a 40-year-old man in 2017. Now nine-month pregnant, she too was also rescued from Jhunjhunu.

Sambalpur SDPO, Bhabani Shankar Udgata said, a separate police team has been formed to nab the woman and the man who sold the girl. The team will leave for Rajasthan this week. Further investigation is on.

