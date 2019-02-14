State ‘no’ to Satapada coastal highway plan

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: AS the blame game over non-commencement of the ambitious coastal highway project intensified, the State Government on Wednesday rejected the road alignment plan of National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) and asked it to come up with a fresh layout.

“The NHAI proposal to develop the existing Satapada-Puri route as a coastal highway is not approved. We suggested them (NHAI) to come up with another proposal by making realignment towards the coastline after which the State Government approval will be considered,” Works Secretary Nalini Kanta Pradhan told mediapersons.

The decision was taken at the meeting chaired by the Chief Secretary, senior officials of Works department and NHAI at the Secretariat here.

“We also suggested that Konark-Astaranga coastal highway should be aligned closer to the coast as far as possible to give people the view and feel of the coastline,” Nalini said.

He said the Chief Secretary, who reviewed the project with NHAI executives in April last year, had advised the Central agency to align the proposed highway nearer to the coastline. Then only it would be approved in accordance with Coastal Regulatory Zone (CRZ) rules.

The Works Secretary said the Government has accepted the proposal for construction of two bridges over the eco-sensitive Chilika lake. “Two new signature bridges will come up on Chilika lake without hampering the habitat of dolphins and other animals,” he added.The existing road plan of the NHAI near Astaranga, Paradip and Dhamra ports was acceptable to the State Government with minor changes.

“For Astaranga port, we suggested that the coastal highway should cover more areas of the port. But we have agreed with their plan for Paradip port and Dhamra port routes. It was also suggested that near Digha, the highway has to be built in a greenfield manner with connectivity to Subarnarekha river mouth, Udaypur and Talasara,” Nalini said.

Necessary approval will be given after completion of the re-alignment of the coastal highway, he added.

Reacting to the move, Union Petroleum and Natural Gas Minister Dharmendra Pradhan accused Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik of conspiring to derail the project. The State Government has been repeating the same story since 2015-16, he said.

“The Works Secretary, who is more inclined towards politics nowadays, is doing everything possible purposely to delay the project,” Pradhan said.

In a strong rebuttal to the Union Minister’s charges, BJD general secretary Sanjay Das Burma said the NDA Government has no interest for coastal highway. Pradhan is more interested to play politics over the project by using NHAI as a political instrument.

He said the Centre is trying to cheat the people by developing the existing road and giving it the name of coastal highway.