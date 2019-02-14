STF recovers ancient idols

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The Special Task Force (STF) of Crime Branch on Wednesday arrested a man and recovered two ‘ashtadhatu’ idols which appear to be ancient sculptures with their value running into crores in the illicit trade circuit. On a tip off, the STF team, led by DSP PR Satpathy, raided the house of Sayed Zilnoor alias Raja at Jadupur in the City on Tuesday night and recovered the idols weighing 18.44 kg and 12.60 kg respectively. There was no document with the accused to support his possession of the idols. “The agency had received information about the smuggling of ‘ashtadhatu’ idols. Preliminary investigation reveals Zilnoor has links with inter-state smugglers,” STF IG Yatindra Koyal said.

The STF will approach the Archaeological Survey of India to ascertain whether the idols belong to any museum, temple, fort or historical site. The agency’s officers said the racket was mainly involved in smuggling antiques to Nepal through Odisha. Sources said, the STF was keeping surveillance on Zilnoor and sent a decoy to trap him. He is believed to have set the base price of the idols at `2.5 crore though the exact valuation can be ascertained after testing its antiqueness.

From his possession, the STF found several phone numbers of Kerala, Karnataka and Nepal which prompted the squad to believe that he may have international links. “Zilnoor is a member of the gang involved in stealing antiques. We have launched an operation to nab other members of the gang.

A case has been registered under Sections 379, 411 and 120B of IPC. The accused was arrested and produced before court on Wednesday,” an STF officer said.The STF is trying to find out if he was in possession of more number of such stolen antique pieces and hidden the same.