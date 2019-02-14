Home States Odisha

STF recovers ancient idols

The STF will approach the Archaeological Survey of India to ascertain whether the idols belong to any museum, temple, fort or historical site.

Published: 14th February 2019 04:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th February 2019 07:40 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The Special Task Force (STF) of Crime Branch on Wednesday arrested a man and recovered two ‘ashtadhatu’ idols which appear to be ancient sculptures with their value running into crores in the illicit trade circuit. On a tip off, the STF team, led by DSP PR Satpathy, raided the house of Sayed Zilnoor alias Raja at Jadupur in the City on Tuesday night and recovered the idols weighing 18.44 kg and 12.60 kg respectively. There was no document with the accused to support his possession of the idols. “The agency had received information about the smuggling of ‘ashtadhatu’ idols. Preliminary investigation reveals Zilnoor has links with inter-state smugglers,” STF IG Yatindra Koyal said.

The STF will approach the Archaeological Survey of India to ascertain whether the idols belong to any museum, temple, fort or historical site. The agency’s officers said the racket was mainly involved in smuggling antiques to Nepal through Odisha. Sources said, the STF was keeping surveillance on Zilnoor and sent a decoy to trap him. He is believed to have set the base price of the idols at `2.5 crore though the exact valuation can be ascertained after testing its antiqueness.

From his possession, the STF found several phone numbers of Kerala, Karnataka and Nepal which prompted the squad to believe that he may have international links. “Zilnoor is a member of the gang involved in stealing antiques. We have launched an operation to nab other members of the gang.

A case has been registered under Sections 379, 411 and 120B of IPC. The accused was arrested and produced before court on Wednesday,” an STF officer said.The STF is trying to find out if he was in possession of more number of such stolen antique pieces and hidden the same.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Drug lord, 'El Chapo' guilty on all counts
Mass powercuts in South Africa, sabotage denied
Gallery
In this May 5, 1965 file photo Gordon Banks jumps to make a save in a soccer match against Hungary at Wembley stadium in London. | AP
Gordon Banks: Check out some rare photos of England goalie who pulled off 'save of the century'
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu's daylong fast 'Dharma Porata Deeksha' at Delhi's Andhra Bhawan demanding special status for his state on Monday became a rallying point for the opposition, which got together for the second time in less than a month to present a united front against the government. Click to see photos:
IN PICS | Opposition leaders support Chandrababu Naidu's demand for Andhra Pradesh special status
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp