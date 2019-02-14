Three nabbed for loot

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: Khallikote police arrested three persons for looting an ornament trader. Inspector-in-charge Bibekananda Swain said a trader Rabindra Kumar Nayak of Kanheipur was on his way to Langaleswar with 300 grams of gold and 10 kg silver ornaments on February 1 when around seven persons, intercepted him and looted the ornaments at gun-point.

Receiving complaint, police raided several places but the miscrenats managed to escape. On Wednesday, police nabbed Ajay Gouda at Khojapalli village who disclosed the names of others involved in the crime. Basing on the information, police arrested Jitu Pandi and Alok Pradhan and seized 126 gram gold, 9.5 kg silver ornaments besides six mobile phones and `19,000 cash. Other members of the gang have been identified and would be nabbed soon, said police.