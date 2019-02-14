Uncle-nephew fight likely this time too

By Express News Service

JAGATSINGHPUR : Jagatsinghpur Lok Sabha seat may yet again witness the uncle-nephew fight if sitting MP Kulamani Samal and his nephew former MP Bibhu Prasad Tarai are given tickets by their parties.

While Samal is hopeful of BJD ticket again, Tarai is a Congress aspirant. Apart from Samal, Pramod Mallick, son of former MLA Kanduri Mallick, is lobbying for BJD ticket.

Bibhu Prasad Tarai

The Jagatsinghpur Lok Sabha constituency is the largest in the State covering four Assembly segments of Jagatsinghpur, Tirtol, Paradip and Balikuda- Erasama in the district; Niali in Cuttack district along with Kakatpur and Nimapada Assembly seats of Puri district.

In the last General Elections in 2014, Samal had defeated his nephew by a margin of 2,76,394 votes. In 2009, Tarai as CPI candidate had won the seat by defeating his Congress rival Rabindra Sethi.The Left party was in alliance with BJD then. In 2014, the alliance broke and Tarai left CPI to contest on Congress ticket.

Samal, who was then a loyalist of Paradip MLA Damodar Rout, had got the BJD ticket with the help of the latter. The situation, however, has changed following expulsion of Rout from the party. The MP has also shifted allegiance to Rout’s bete noire Bishnu Das, the district BJD president.

A physician, Samal enjoys a strong support base in Kujang area of Paradip Assembly seat. But the going may not be smooth for him this time due to the anti-incumbency factor and unfulfilled promises. Rout, too, has been targeting Samal and raising corruption allegations against him at his public meetings.

From the BJP, Baidhar Mallick is likely to be given the ticket. He had contested the 2014 elections and secured 1,17,448 votes. The saffron party has also improved its position in the constituency since.

There are all indications of a triangular contest in the forthcoming elections but the uncle-nephew fight will take it down to the wire.