Waiver of spectrum fees sought

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Community Radio Association of India has demanded immediate waiver of spectrum fees which, it said, has become a threat for the survival of community radio stations in the State.

“At a time when Community Radio domain is perennially plagued by financial crisis, the order of Ministry of Communications and Information Technology to increase the annual spectrum charges for community radio stations from `19,000 to `23,500 from January, 2012 is arbitrary and unacceptable,” said community radio broadcaster from Konark and president of the association NA Shah Ansari during the National Community Radio Conclave here on Wednesday.

Ansari said community radio stations have been serving local communities in remote areas and are non-profitable in nature. “Thus, the Ministry should withdraw the hike and waive off spectrum fee for community radios,” he said.

The Association had already written a letter to the Ministry in this regard in January this year. The hike in spectrum charges thwarts the Centre’s vision to establish 4,000 community radios in the country, he added.