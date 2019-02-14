Women on poll duty voice safety concern

Amarnath Parida By

Express News Service

JAGATSINGHPUR: Women assigned poll duties have raised concern over their security and the likelihood of staying away from their young children for a prolonged period during the forthcoming elections.

Around 1,686 women employees, particularly teachers have been assigned poll duties in Jagatsinghpur district. The administration has served intimation letters to women employees asking them to attend training programmes from February 14 to 20 to be held at seven places in the town.

According to sources, a total of 10,000 polling personnel will be deployed for conduct of the election process. A total of 7,548 out of the 10,000 Government employees will be acting in different positions from presiding officer to fifth polling officer.

As election duty calls for postings in remote locations, women apprehend that they would have to face hardships like lack of basic facilities and likelihood of violence during polling. They have sought the intervention of Chief Electoral Officer and District Election Officer into the matter.

Meanwhile, the administration said 1,047 booths will be set up for the elections in the district, of which 233 have been identified as highly sensitive. In the highly sensitive booths CRPF personnel and micro-observers will be deployed besides arrangements will be made for webcasting, CCTV recording and video-recording.

Earlier, only presiding officer, first, second and third polling officers were required to conduct election but with the introduction of VVPAT two more polling officers have been necessitated. Conduct of simultaneous elections - both Assembly and Parliamentary - and shortage of male staff in Government departments too has added to the administration’s burden. Denial by some private companies to join the election process has forced the administration to include one and all in the Government machinery, sources said.

Sub Collector Mahendra Prasad Mohanty said, “due to acute shortage of male employees the administration has been forced to deploy women employees on election duty. Women will be sent only to urban areas and within 10 km radius of block headquarters. Their poll duty will be one day instead of four days. Special arrangements will be made to send them to their respective booths only on Election Day as their safety is paramount,” he added.