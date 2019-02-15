Berhampur solid waste plant moves at snail’s pace

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: The much-needed solid waste management plant for proper disposal and processing of waste generated by the Silk City is moving at a snail’s pace.The plant being set up over 31.62 acre land at Mohuda on the outskirts of the city was to be completed by January 2019 but is yet to cross the halfway mark.

The city generates 154 tonne of solid waste every day which is dumped at Chandania hill. In 2013, the Berhampur Municipal Corporation (BeMC) had planned to establish the plant at Mohuda. Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik laid the foundation stone for the project in the same year. In 2014, the project was cleared at a public hearing organised by the civic body and Odisha State Pollution Control Board (OSPCB). After completion of land acquisition process, BeMC signed an agreement with the Vadodara-based agency UPL Environmental Engineers Limited (UPLEEL) with a target of completing it by 2015. However, the firm pulled out due to process delay issues.

The civic body then urged the Housing and Urban Development (H&UD) department to float a fresh tender and Pune-based Mayo Vessels Company was selected for the purpose in 2017. It was decided to take up the project at an estimated cost of `42.15 crore on design-build-operate-transfer (DBOT) mode and complete the work by January, 2018.

The company had also set up a joint venture (JV) with Srikrupa Service Pvt Ltd of Pune and Green Circles Environment Pvt Ltd of Bhubaneswar to carry out the work. The company had agreed to the operation and maintenance of the project for 20 years. However, signing of agreement got delayed as the JV company failed to produce the necessary documents including bank guarantee.

In January 2018, the JV company had signed the agreement with BeMC to complete the work within a year. The deadline has passed.While BeMC authorities claimed that the work would be completed soon, a senior official conceded it will take another year.

