BJD, BJP, Congress resort to blame game before ECI team

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The ruling BJD, Opposition BJP and Congress resorted to a blame game and lodged complaints against each other before a team of the Election Commission of India (ECI) on Thursday.

The ECI team is on a three-day visit to Odisha to review poll preparedness in the State.

The BJD representatives urged the ECI to keep a close watch on the petrol pumps, alleging cash was distributed to the people by BJP through filling stations during Bijepur by-polls last year. The ruling party requested the ECI to ensure that there is no violence during the General Elections.

Referring to violence allegedly perpetrated by BJP activists during the Bijepur by-polls, BJD representatives Amar Patnaik and Sasmit Patra said a local BJD leader and supporter of minister Sushant Singh was killed in an attack.

“Besides, we urged the ECI to take necessary steps to stop the circulation of fake news and character assassination of political leaders on social media, and make necessary provisions to add the poll expenses in the name of the candidate contesting the polls if he/she engages star campaigners,” the ruling party representatives said.

The BJP, on the other hand, requested the ECI to keep a tab on the activities of the Biju Yuva Vahini (BYV), which it alleged has been created to rig polls. “We fear that the State Government has raised Biju Yuva Vahini to rig polls. The ECI has been urged to keep a tab on the BYV,” State general secretary Bhrugu Buxipatra said.

Buxipatra said his party has requested the ECI to take adequate steps to identify sensitive booths and to deploy additional security to stop rigging and to keep a watch on the activities of Government employees in the booths.

The Congress, on the other hand, drew the attention of the ECI team to the possibility of misuse of Government machinery by both the BJD and BJP. Leader of the Opposition Narasingh Mishra said, “We have drawn attention of the ECI towards the blatant misuse of Government machinery by the BJD Government in State and BJP Government at Centre.”

Mishra alleged that both the BJD and BJP are using money, muscle and Government power to capture votes.Besides, CPI leader Narayana Reddy said his party had urged the poll body to use ballot papers as EVMs have “lost their credibility.”

The ECI team, led by Election Commissioner Ashok Lavasa, will have a review meeting with the Chief Secretary, Director General of Police (DGP) and senior officials at the State Secretariat on Friday.