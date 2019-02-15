Home States Odisha

BJP to perform well in W Odisha: Dharmendra

Union Petroleum Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Thursday expressed confidence that the BJP will perform very well in the ensuing General Elections.

Published: 15th February 2019

By Express News Service

SAMBALPUR: Union Petroleum Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Thursday expressed confidence that the BJP will perform very well in the ensuing General Elections.The party will better its performance of the Panchayat polls of 2017 in the region, he asserted.

Interacting with mediapersons ahead of BJP president Amit Shah’s visit to Sambalpur on Friday, Pradhan said the Western Odisha region has always favoured BJP and the party is in a good position in all districts from Sundargarh to Koraput.

Shah will address booth level workers of Sambalpur, Bargarh, Sundergarh and Dhenkanal Parliamentary constituencies at Sambalpur. His visit will boost the morale of party workers, Pradhan stated.“The BJP is committed for development of Odisha. The country cannot develop without development of eastern region and the eastern region cannot be developed without the development of Odisha, especially Western Odisha,” he said.  

To a query on loan waiver by the Congress Government in Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan, Pradhan said the UPA had waived farm loan to the tune of `52,000 crore in the past. However, only about 2 crore farmers had benefitted from it. On the other hand, around 12 crore farmers will benefit from Prime Minister Modi’s Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana. The Government has made a provision of `75,000 crore under the PM-KISAN scheme, he said.     

New projects dedicated in Sambalpur

Sambalpur: Union Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas Dharmendra Pradhan on Thursday dedicated an escalator along with Foot over Bridge (FoB), ramps, a food plaza, mechanised BOOT laundry besides, many other beautification works at the Sambalpur railway station. The escalator along with FoB and ramp has been set up at a cost of `2.65 crore and the food plaza has come up at platform one. Under the beautification drive, front facade of the station building and circulating area have been improved at `3.5 crore. Pradhan also inaugurated conference hall, girls common room, toilet block and cycle stand at Panchayat High School, Chipilima, from the meeting venue at the railway station. He laid foundation stone for various projects.

