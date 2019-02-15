Home States Odisha

Cong likely to leave 3 LS seats for allies

While the Bhubaneswar Lok Sabha constituency will go to CPM, Congress will leave Aska seat for the CPI.

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The Congress is likely to leave three seats for the Left parties and Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) in Odisha in line with its strategy to carry along allies to take on the BJP-led NDA Government at the Centre in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls.

While the Bhubaneswar Lok Sabha constituency will go to CPM, Congress will leave Aska seat for the CPI. Mayurbhanj seat will be left for JMM. Senior CPM leader Janardan Pati is likely to be the candidate from the Bhubaneswar seat while Anjali Soren, daughter of JMM chief Shibu Soren, will be fielded from Mayurbhanj.

Though talks are yet to be finalised, it seems there is no difference between the parties over the Lok Sabha seats. Sources, however, maintained that things may change by the time talks are finalised between Congress and Left parties.

Talks for seat adjustments for Assembly segments are yet to make headway though the Left parties have submitted their proposals to the Congress. While CPI wants to contest from 12 seats, the CPM has demanded seven Assembly segments. Congress sources maintained that the number of seats for Left parties will be brought down by the time talks are finalised. A committee led by Congress veteran Narasingh Mishra has been constituted for seat adjustment with Left parties for Lok Sabha and Assembly elections.

Meanwhile, the screening committee of Congress met here for the second consecutive day on Thursday for selection of party candidates. Aspiring candidates for Puri and Jagatsinghpur Lok Sabha constituencies along with Assembly seats of these areas were screened by the committee. Congress ticket for Puri Lok Sabha constituency is likely to go to either of the two aspirants Sucharita Mohanty or Amiya Patnaik.

While Mohanty had unsuccessfully contested the 2014 Lok Sabha elections from Puri, Patnaik is the chairman of Odisha Pradesh Kisan Congress. Sources said Jagatsinghpur ticket is likely to go to Bibhu Tarai, a former MP. Tarai had also contested the 2014 elections unsuccessfully.

The committee also considered probable candidates from Bhubaneswar and Cuttack Lok Sabha constituencies. While the Bhubaneswar seat may go to CPM, the ticket for Cuttack may either go to former minister Panchanan Kanungo or senior leader Gurupada Nanda. Kanungo had recently joined Congress at the Tomando rally addressed by AICC president Rahul Gandhi on January 24.

