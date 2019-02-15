Home States Odisha

Girl who escaped from clutches of kidnappers commits suicide

In a shocking incident, one of the two minor sisters who were kidnapped from a slum in the city committed suicide on Wednesday.

Published: 15th February 2019 04:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th February 2019 07:18 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: In a shocking incident, one of the two minor sisters who were kidnapped from a slum in the city committed suicide on Wednesday.The incident took place in Kathajodi Vihar slum within Markat Nagar police limits. The victim girl had escaped from the cultches of her captors on Sunday and narrated her ordeal before the police the next day.

The victim’s mother said last Friday, her 30-year-old neighbour Bijay Das alias Sania had kidnapped her two daughters, both school students, following which she lodged a complaint with the local police. However, police did not pay heed to her FIR terming the matter as a love affair.  

On Sunday, her younger daughter returned home and revealed that Sania, a father of a six-year-old boy, had kidnapped them while their mother had gone outside for work. The accused then took them to his brother-in-law’s house at Nuabazar where he raped her elder sister. When Sania attempted to rape her, she resisted following which he assaulted him.

On Sunday morning, Sania left the place along with her elder sister on a motorcycle. Later, his brother-in-law sent her to the slum in an auto-rickshaw. The victim’s mother once again went to the police station and requested the cops to rescue her elder daughter.

As instructed by the police, her younger daughter reached the police station on Monday and narrated her ordeal before the cops. After returning from the police station, she remained aloof and stayed inside the house. On Wednesday morning, she took the extreme step by hanging herself fearing social stigma, said her mother.

While Sania’s wife has left the slum, police launched a manhunt to nab the accused and rescue the other girl.

