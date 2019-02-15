Home States Odisha

Idol immersion turns violent, 10 hurt

Locals of Kundupur, led by Rajkishore Sahoo, a Congress supporter, had organised Saraswati puja at the village after obtaining permission from the Sub-Divisional Magistrate of Jagatsinghpur.

Published: 15th February 2019 04:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th February 2019 07:18 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

JAGATSINGHPUR: Political rivalry between ruling BJD and Congress workers turned violent after two groups attacked each other during immersion of idols of Goddess Saraswati at Kundupur village under Balikuda police limits here on Wednesday night. At least 10 persons, including two women and a minor girl, sustained injuries in the clash.

Locals of Kundupur, led by Rajkishore Sahoo, a Congress supporter, had organised Saraswati puja at the village after obtaining permission from the Sub-Divisional Magistrate of Jagatsinghpur. Another group of youths under the banner of New Star Club supported by BJD also performed the puja.

On Wednesday, Rajkishore’s puja committee took out immersion ceremony procession of the idol. But the New Star Club members organised a melody programme on the road blocking the passage of immersion rally. A clash then erupted between the two groups. Ten persons sustained serious injuries. They were admitted to local hospital. Later, three were shifted to SCBMCH, Cuttack after their health condition deteriorated.

Meanwhile, Rajakishore has lodged an FIR against New Star Club members over the issue.Inspector in-charge of Balikuda police station Sarbeswer Behera said the group clash was a fallout of political rivalry between the two parties. A case has been registered and police forces have been deployed at the village to maintain law and order. Further investigation is on, he added.

