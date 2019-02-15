Home States Odisha

Kaniha mine paralysed for 4 days

Kaniha open-cast mine producing 35,000 tonne of coal per day has been closed for the last four days due to protest by project affected villagers.

By Express News Service

TALCHER: Kaniha open-cast mine producing 35,000 tonne of coal per day has been closed for the last four days due to protest by project affected villagers.Villagers of Patharmunda on Monday launched a mine bandh agitation for an indefinite period demanding employment for local youths, stalling coal supply to feeding power plants of  NTPC-Kaniha and Jindal India Thermal Power Ltd (JITPL).

NTPC plant sources said their coal stock has plummeted to 1.9 lakh tonne in the last four days due to non-supply of coal from Kaniha coal mine. The situation will be grave if the strike continues further. Similar situation also prevails in JITPL.On Thursday, 18 villagers of Kaniha who had handed over their land for mine also launched an hunger strike demanding jobs.

Susanta Sahu of Patharmunda, said, “We are demanding jobs for 235 households who had given their land for setting up the mine. Though our demands were approved at a meeting with the State Government, MCL is yet to provide the employment.”

The agitators also warned that if their demands are not met by Sunday, they would intensify their agitation by roping in other villagers to stall all Talcher-based mines.A top official of MCL said the company always implements the policies of the State Government as regards to rehabilitation and resettlement issues. Talcher Sub-Collector Paresh Chandra Nayak said efforts are on to end the deadlock by bringing both the parties together for a discussion.

