Home States Odisha

Man nabbed for attacking spouse

A woman was critically injured when her husband attacked her for opposing his rape bid on his step-daughter in Kuchinda on Thursday.

Published: 15th February 2019 04:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th February 2019 07:18 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

SAMBALPUR: A woman was critically injured when her husband attacked her for opposing his rape bid on his step-daughter in Kuchinda on Thursday.

The accused 45-year-old Brahmananda Bag has been arrested. The 40-year-old woman, his second wife, has sustained severe injuries and is undergoing treatment at the Kuchinda Sub-Divisional Hospital. She had married Bag 19 years back.

Bag was misbehaving with his 18-year-old step-daughter for the last few days and recently, he had attempted to rape her. Finding no way out, the woman along with her daughter went to a nearby village and were staying there. However, Bag attacked his wife with an axe when she had gone to the forest along with her daughter to collect firewood on Thursday morning.   

IIC Inspector-in-Charge of Kuchinda police station, Prakash Karna said the accused has already been arrested and he will be forwarded to court on Friday.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
PM modi condemned the Pulwama terror attack.
India's blood is boiling, we will give strong reply: PM Modi on Pulwama terror attack
Image of leopard used for representational purpose only (Photo | PTI)
WATCH | Leopard on prowl in Andhra Pradesh village captured finally
Gallery
In this May 5, 1965 file photo Gordon Banks jumps to make a save in a soccer match against Hungary at Wembley stadium in London. | AP
Gordon Banks: Check out some rare photos of England goalie who pulled off 'save of the century'
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu's daylong fast 'Dharma Porata Deeksha' at Delhi's Andhra Bhawan demanding special status for his state on Monday became a rallying point for the opposition, which got together for the second time in less than a month to present a united front against the government. Click to see photos:
IN PICS | Opposition leaders support Chandrababu Naidu's demand for Andhra Pradesh special status
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp