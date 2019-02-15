Man nabbed for attacking spouse

By Express News Service

SAMBALPUR: A woman was critically injured when her husband attacked her for opposing his rape bid on his step-daughter in Kuchinda on Thursday.

The accused 45-year-old Brahmananda Bag has been arrested. The 40-year-old woman, his second wife, has sustained severe injuries and is undergoing treatment at the Kuchinda Sub-Divisional Hospital. She had married Bag 19 years back.

Bag was misbehaving with his 18-year-old step-daughter for the last few days and recently, he had attempted to rape her. Finding no way out, the woman along with her daughter went to a nearby village and were staying there. However, Bag attacked his wife with an axe when she had gone to the forest along with her daughter to collect firewood on Thursday morning.

IIC Inspector-in-Charge of Kuchinda police station, Prakash Karna said the accused has already been arrested and he will be forwarded to court on Friday.