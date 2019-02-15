Home States Odisha

‘Mann Ki Baat’ campaign begins

However, the function held at Bhanja Bhawan auditorium here to mark the launching ceremony was marred by shoddy arrangements.

Published: 15th February 2019 04:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th February 2019 07:18 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

ROURKELA: THE ‘Bharat Ke Mann Ki Baat Modi Ke Saath’ campaign was launched in the Rourkela Assembly constituency on Thursday in the presence of Union Tribal Affairs Minister Jual Oram and Minister of State for Rural Development Ram Kripal Yadav.

However, the function held at Bhanja Bhawan auditorium here to mark the launching ceremony was marred by shoddy arrangements. Peeved BJP workers blamed it on poor organisational ability of Panposh organisational district party president Jagabandhu Behera. Only a handful of party workers turned up for the event.

Inaugurating it, Oram said the campaign is an attempt to connect to the masses to ensure return of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to power.Behera, Odisha unit BJP secretary Dhiren Senapati and BJP State executive members, KP Sahu, Pramila Das, Raghu Bal and Nihar Ray were present.

Yadav said people of Odisha have made up their mind to ensure another victory of Narendra Modi. He claimed that the BJP would secure above 400 Lok Sabha seats in 2019 for formation of BJP Government.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
PM modi condemned the Pulwama terror attack.
India's blood is boiling, we will give strong reply: PM Modi on Pulwama terror attack
Image of leopard used for representational purpose only (Photo | PTI)
WATCH | Leopard on prowl in Andhra Pradesh village captured finally
Gallery
In this May 5, 1965 file photo Gordon Banks jumps to make a save in a soccer match against Hungary at Wembley stadium in London. | AP
Gordon Banks: Check out some rare photos of England goalie who pulled off 'save of the century'
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu's daylong fast 'Dharma Porata Deeksha' at Delhi's Andhra Bhawan demanding special status for his state on Monday became a rallying point for the opposition, which got together for the second time in less than a month to present a united front against the government. Click to see photos:
IN PICS | Opposition leaders support Chandrababu Naidu's demand for Andhra Pradesh special status
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp