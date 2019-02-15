‘Mann Ki Baat’ campaign begins

By Express News Service

ROURKELA: THE ‘Bharat Ke Mann Ki Baat Modi Ke Saath’ campaign was launched in the Rourkela Assembly constituency on Thursday in the presence of Union Tribal Affairs Minister Jual Oram and Minister of State for Rural Development Ram Kripal Yadav.

However, the function held at Bhanja Bhawan auditorium here to mark the launching ceremony was marred by shoddy arrangements. Peeved BJP workers blamed it on poor organisational ability of Panposh organisational district party president Jagabandhu Behera. Only a handful of party workers turned up for the event.

Inaugurating it, Oram said the campaign is an attempt to connect to the masses to ensure return of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to power.Behera, Odisha unit BJP secretary Dhiren Senapati and BJP State executive members, KP Sahu, Pramila Das, Raghu Bal and Nihar Ray were present.

Yadav said people of Odisha have made up their mind to ensure another victory of Narendra Modi. He claimed that the BJP would secure above 400 Lok Sabha seats in 2019 for formation of BJP Government.