MCI nod to 200 MBBS seats in MKCG

The MKCG Medical College will admit 250 students in the MBBS course for 2019-20 academic session.

BERHAMPUR: The MKCG Medical College will admit 250 students in the MBBS course for 2019-20 academic session.The Medical Council of India (MCI) has granted permission to the MKCG to continue the 250 MBBS seats which had been raised from 150 during 2016-17.

Secretary General of MCI Dr Sanjay Shrivastava in a letter to the Dean and Principal of MKCG on Wednesday has, however, stated that  the approval is valid for 2019-20 only. For next academic year, the MKCG needs further approval from the MCI. Dean Prof Radha Madhab Tripathy said the State Government in 2015 had decided to increase the intake students of MBBS from 150 to 250 and requested the MCI. In the same year, a team from MCI visited the medical college and reviewed the infrastructure.

Based on the recommendations of MCI, the MKCG started admitting 250 students from 2016-17 academic year. As per the MCI guidelines, the functioning of medical college that seeks enhancement of MBBS intake capacity would be reviewed for five consecutive years and after that, the seat strength will be regularised.The MKCG was started with an intake of 40 MBBS students in 1962 and it’s seat strength increased from 107 to 150 in 2007-08.

