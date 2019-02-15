Home States Odisha

Odisha mourns death of its heroes, families want action against terrorists

Havildar Sahoo, a native of Shikhar village under Jagatsinghpur’s Naugaon tehsil, was one of the 43 CRPF jawans who was killed in the terrorist attack at Pulwama on Thursday.

Published: 15th February 2019 04:05 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th February 2019 06:29 PM   |  A+A-

Photos of Martyred Odisha soldiers Manoj Behera (L) and Prasanna K Sahoo (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

Nineteen-year-old Roni last spoke to her father Havildar Prasanna Kumar Sahoo on Monday night. A student of Plus Three, she needed money for her studies and Sahoo wired Rs 2000 to her uncle’s bank account.

“Little did I know that it would be the last time I would speak to him. It is a great loss for me and my family but my father’s soul will rest in peace only if the government takes stern action against terrorists,” she added.

Havildar Prasanna Kumar Sahoo, a native of Shikhar village under Jagatsinghpur’s Naugaon tehsil, was one of the 43 CRPF jawans who was killed in the terrorist attack at Pulwama on Thursday.

Last night, the family received a telephone call from Sahoo’s relative Khirod Biswal from Jammu and Kashmir where he is working as a nursing assistant with the Indian Army. His death was confirmed by Naugaon Police and ever since the family has been numbed by the tragedy.

His wife Minarani is inconsolable. “On Monday last, he spoke to me and asked about the marriage of Roni. Little did we know that this will be our last conversation,” she said before breaking down again and again.

Sahoo had completed his Class X at Karualpatana near Konark and Plus Two in Kakatpur College in Puri district. After that, he joined as Havildar in Central Reserve Police Forces in 1992.

The Sahoo family was very poor because they had no agricultural land to maintain their livelihood. He was the only bread-earner for the family.

He is survived by wife Minarani, daughter Roni and son Jagan Sahu who studies at Nimapada College. The havildar’s father Kasinath Sahu had passed away in 2013 while his mother Laita died a year later.

Sahoo’s colleague Sudhir Charan Biswal describe him as a “go-getter” who always wore a smile. He had visited Shikhar in November to make a monetary donation for the establishment of a village temple and attend the 16th birthday of his son. He had promised to return on New Year but non-availability of leave did not allow him the opportunity.

Biswal remembers Sahoo, the actor, who played the role of a hero in plays hosted in his village. “Now he has shown his heroism by sacrificing his life for the nation,” Biswal added.

While a pall of gloom has descended on Shikhar, they remember the genial CRPF jawan as a helpful person who would always come forward to help anyone who approached him. “On many occasions, he gave away monetary help to the poor and also to families who needed financial support for the wedding of their sisters and daughters,” said a villager.

Jagatsinghpur Superintendent of Police Prakash R informed that Havildar Sahu’s mortal remains would reach Bhubaneswar airport late on Friday night. “Police is in touch with the martyr’s family to perform the last rites in his native village with military honours,” he added.

About 90 kilometres away in Cuttack’s Niali, the mood is similar. The ancestral place of CRPF constable Manoj Behera, the small town is mourning its hero. Behera, who attained martyrdom at Pulwama, had returned to J&K a week back after spending a long vacation with his family.

He had celebrated his one-year-old daughter’s birthday on January 16 and left on February 6. He had spoken to his wife Itilata over the phone on Thursday before starting his journey to Srinagar.

Itilata is yet to come to the terms with the tragedy that her husband is no more. She had married Behera in January 2017. Behera is a native of Niali area in Cuttack district and was inducted in the services in 2006.

“He told me he would be leaving for Srinagar and call again after reaching there. As the road was not clear he said they would be late. He also told me to take care of our daughter. But little did I know that it would be his last call,” said an inconsolable Itilata.

His mother Sabitri said he was very happy when he left home after the vacation. “He was very brave. His only aim in life was to fight for the country. I can not believe that he is no more,” she said
while wiping away her tears.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik spoke to the family members of the two jawans over the phone and expressed his deep condolences. Naveen, who described the Pulwama attack as a cowardly act, said he stands by the family members of the martyrs. He also asked Finance Minister Sashi Bhushan Behera and Health Minister Pratap Jena to personally visit the families.

The Odisha government has also announced ex gratia compensation of Rs 10 lakh each for the kin of the martyrs.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
CRPF Pulwama Terror Attack

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Q&A with Prabhu Chawla 19- Pulwama terror attack: Fixing Pakistan once and for all
Pulwama Terror Attack: Andhra Pradesh pay tribute to CRPF jawans through sand art
Gallery
People in Bengaluru pay candle light homage to CRPF jawans killed in Pulwama terrorist attack. (Pushkar V | EPS)
Thousands of people across nation pay homage to CRPF jawans killed in Pulwama terror attack
In this May 5, 1965 file photo Gordon Banks jumps to make a save in a soccer match against Hungary at Wembley stadium in London. | AP
Gordon Banks: Check out some rare photos of England goalie who pulled off 'save of the century'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp