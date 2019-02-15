Home States Odisha

Odisha MSMEs to get KOICA push

Development Specialist of ILO Kelvin Sergeant met Chief Secretary Aditya Prasad Padhi here on Thursday.

Published: 15th February 2019 04:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th February 2019 07:18 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: International Labour Organisation (ILO) and Korea International Cooperation Agency (KOICA) have evinced interest to set up a mechanism for improving entrepreneurial skills of MSMEs and startups to improve their business sustainability and enhance competitiveness.
A delegation of KOICA led by its director Sang Hoon Jung and Senior Sustainable Enterprise

Development Specialist of ILO Kelvin Sergeant met Chief Secretary Aditya Prasad Padhi here on Thursday. The ILO officials proposed capacity building of Startup Odisha and District Industries Centres (DICs) for upscaling innovation, startups and new generation entrepreneurship.

The KOICA team expressed interest to assist the Skilled Odisha initiative, especially in areas of beauty and wellness, mechatronics and engineering. The possibility of facilitating exchange visits of industry associations of Odisha and Korea for B2B interaction and participation of MSMEs of the State and Korea in their respective international trade fairs including Invest Odisha were also discussed.

The Chief Secretary appreciated the initiative and said partnership for development of startups and MSME sector is a welcome move as MSMEs are the main source of employment generation. Earlier, the delegation had met Chairman of Odisha Skill Development Authority (OSDA) Subroto Bagchi and appreciated the ‘Skilled in Odisha Initiative’ of the State.

Bagchi said the growth of skilled manpower and development of MSMEs are interlinked. Any partnership for development of MSMEs must include upgradation of skilling capabilities, he added.

The ILO-KOICA delegation also held discussions with Additional Chief Secretary of MSME department LN Gupta who showcased the progress Odisha has made in food processing, chemical and petrochemicals, textiles and apparel, electronics manufacturing and tourism. Korea has expertise in IT, electronics, hardware systems, renewable and food processing sectors.

The delegation was also apprised of the fast growing startup ecosystem in the State.It was also proposed to facilitate collaboration between Institute of Entrepreneurship Development (IED) and Korea Small Business Institute for conducting quality entrepreneurship programme for MSMEs and startups.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
PM modi condemned the Pulwama terror attack.
India's blood is boiling, we will give strong reply: PM Modi on Pulwama terror attack
Image of leopard used for representational purpose only (Photo | PTI)
WATCH | Leopard on prowl in Andhra Pradesh village captured finally
Gallery
In this May 5, 1965 file photo Gordon Banks jumps to make a save in a soccer match against Hungary at Wembley stadium in London. | AP
Gordon Banks: Check out some rare photos of England goalie who pulled off 'save of the century'
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu's daylong fast 'Dharma Porata Deeksha' at Delhi's Andhra Bhawan demanding special status for his state on Monday became a rallying point for the opposition, which got together for the second time in less than a month to present a united front against the government. Click to see photos:
IN PICS | Opposition leaders support Chandrababu Naidu's demand for Andhra Pradesh special status
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp