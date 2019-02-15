Home States Odisha

Union Min slams BJD Govt for ignoring OBC

Union Minister of State for Rural Development Ram Kripal Yadav on Thursday criticised the State Government for doing little for people of Other Backward Class (OBC).

Published: 15th February 2019 04:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th February 2019 07:18 AM

By Express News Service

BALANGIR: Union Minister of State for Rural Development Ram Kripal Yadav on Thursday criticised the State Government for doing little for people of Other Backward Class (OBC).Addressing a convention organised by OBC cell of district unit of BJP at Kantabanji, Kripal said the BJD-led State Government has hijacked several schemes launched by the Centre but has failed to ensure development of the weaker sections of society in the State during 19 years of its rule.

“Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on the other hand, has taken care of the poor and downtrodden by implementing various schemes to address all problems being faced by them,” Kripal added.Union Petroleum Minister Dharmendra Pradhan also attacked the BJD and Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on neglect of OBCs in the State. Among others, Patnagarh BJP MLA KV Singhdeo and BJP State president Basant Panda were present.

