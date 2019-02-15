Home States Odisha

Utkal Alumina mine faces pollution axe

The Baphlimali Bauxite Mine of Utkal Alumina International Limited faces cancellation of its mining lease for allegedly failing to comply with environmental norms.

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The Baphlimali Bauxite Mine of Utkal Alumina International Limited faces cancellation of its mining lease for allegedly failing to comply with environmental norms.

The State Pollution Control Board (SPCB) has served a showcase notice on the bauxite mine asking its director to submit a reply within 15 days as to why the consent granted for mining should not be revoked.  Sources said Utkal Alumina International Limited, a 100 per cent subsidiary of Aditya Birla Group’s Hindalco, is operating the mine at Paikkupakhal in Rayagada district over a leasehold area of 1,388.74 hectare.

While the consent to operate the mine is valid up to March 31 for bauxite of 5.3 tonne per annum, the company has applied for renewal of consent for a period of five years from 2019-20 to 2023-24. SPCB officials had detected discrepancies in environmental compliances during an inspection of the mine on January 16 and 17.

The notice served on February 12 stated that fugitive dust emission was observed from the crushing plant and heavy fugitive emission from haulage road due to plying of vehicles. While condition was stipulated to transport ore through conveyor to the refinery unit, road transportation of one per cent produced ore continued up to December last year and it caused dust pollution in the nearby villages.

The PM10 (particulate matter 10 micrometer or less in diameter) concentration was found to be higher than the prescribed norm at all the three locations including the roof of administration building and near crusher during monitoring of ambient air quality. Though the unit was asked to install three Continuous Ambient Air Quality Monitoring Stations (CAAQMS) with data transfer facility by September last year, the inspection found that it has not been completed.

“The company has also failed to implement recommendations of NIT-Rourkela which had suggested surface runoff and waste water management after a technical study. Impression of discharge of waste water containing sediments was noticed from the mine to outside,” the notice stated.

The inspection also found that the agricultural fields and water quality of streams at the foothill were possibly affected during rain in absence of collection system of runoff water at certain places of the mine.

