UTP dies in district hospital

By Express News Service

KENDRAPARA: An undertrial prisoner in Kendrapara sub-jail died in the District Headquarters Hospital on Thursday. The UTP, Dhiren Behera (52) of Patalipanka village, was arrested two years back on the charges of raping a minor girl.

Behera was rushed to the hospital after he complained of chest pain and died while undergoing treatment, said jail Superintendent Saroj Biswal.“We have informed his family members about the unfortunate incident. The body will be handed over to them after autopsy,” said Rajib Lochan Panda, Sub-divisional Police Officer (SDPO), Kendrapara police station.

Meanwhile, Behera’s wife alleged that he was brutally beaten up either by jail personnel or prisoners as the body bore injury marks on the neck, legs and face indicating foul play. Police and jail officials are trying to hush-up the matter, she added.

The jail superintendent refuted the allegation saying, “There were no injury marks on his body. He was taken to the hospital after he complained of chest pain.”