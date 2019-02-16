3-day meet of Indian universities from today

Home States Odisha

The Association of Indian Universities (AIU), an apex body of higher education in the country, will organise its 93rd annual general meet at SOA university here from Saturday. 

During the three-day event, AIU will focus on growth of higher education sector in the State. As part of the event, a national seminar will be organised on ‘Autonomy for Excellence in Higher Education’ on the university campus. AIU president Sandeep Sancheti informed that over 200 delegates will attend the event including Vice-Chancellors (VCs) of more than 170 universities. 

Odisha Skill Development Authority Chairman Subroto Bagchi will be the chief guest of the event. Besides, UGC Secretary Rajnish Jain, Head of delegation of European Union to India Raimund Magis, MSME Additional Chief Secretary LN Gupta and Higher Education Secretary Bishnupada Sethi will also attend.

SOA VC Amit Banerjee said seminars will also be organised on several other topics related to higher education. The State Government will be a partner in the event. 

AIU members said the meet and seminar will be instrumental in encouraging policy makers to draw up a more comprehensive national framework for this higher education sector.

