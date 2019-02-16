Vikram Deb College: 50 per cent faculty positions vacant

AK Mishra By

JEYPORE: The prestigious Vikram Deb Autonomous College at Jeypore is struggling to provide proper education to the students, thanks to an acute shortage of teachers and staff.

Nearly 50 per cent of faculty positions are vacant in the college that caters to students of KBK region.

Established in 1947, the college currently has 5,000 students enrolled in over 20 courses at Plus Two and Plus Three levels with affiliation from Berhampur University.

Of the 88 permanent teaching posts, there are only 43. The Plus Two wing of the college does not have a principal for the last three years. Science education is the worst hit. In Plus Two, Physics department is being managed by just two faculty members against the requirement of five. Similarly, Chemistry and Biology departments have two each faculty members.

In Plus Three, Physics and Chemistry departments have two each lecturers and Zoology department has one faculty member against the need of four. There are no professors in the PG departments. The college has roped in 55 guest faculty members to manage the situation but the arrangement does not seem to suffice.

As far as non-teaching posts are concerned, against the requirement of 86 there are only 36 staff at present.

In 2007, the college had got B++ grade from NAAC. However, due to the falling standard of education and lack of teachers, the premier college was downgraded to B grade six years back. The grade expired last year and re-assessment of the NAAC accreditation for the college is likely to be done next month. However, the institution might not fare well in NAAC test this year too as there is no improvement in standards.

In the last one year, students along with their parents have staged many agitations to draw attention of Higher Education Department towards faculty crisis. However, no new recruitment has been done.

Regional Director of Higher Education, Jeypore Trinath Rath said the State Government has been apprised of the situation and appointments will be made soon.

