Blasts mastermind nabbed after encounter

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: A wanted criminal was nabbed by police after an encounter in Ganjam district on Friday.

Mohammad Imran alias Imu was wanted for the series of blasts triggered in Bhanjanagar earlier this month.

After the incident, Imran went into hiding and was reportedly at Bhubaneswar. Acting on a tip-off that Imran was returning to Bhanjanagar on a motorcycle, police laid in wait at the entry points and intercepted him at Soradevi temple-Gundisula road under Bhanjanagar police limits. In an attempt to escape, Imran hurled a country bomb at the police, who retaliated by firing.

Two bullets hit Imran in the legs, said UK Dash, SDPO, Bhanjanagar police station. He has been admitted to MKCG Medical College and Hospital here. Police also seized a motorcycle and a loaded pistol from his possession.