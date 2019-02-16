Pulwama terror attack: CM Naveen Patnaik requests 2-min silence for CRPF martyrs 

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Friday requested all educational institutions to observe two-minute silence at 11 am on Saturday as mark of respect for 43 CRPF jawans who laid down their lives in Pulwama terror attack.

Earlier, the CM had condemned the attack on the CRPF convoy at Pulwama in which the jawans were martyred. Naveen, Tourism Minister Ashok Panda and senior officials also observed two-minute silence at the Secretariat before the pilgrimage of senior citizens to Velankanni and Tanjore was flagged off.

The CM talked to the family members of two martyred jawans from Odisha. He directed Finance Minister Sashi Bhusan Behera and Health and Family Welfare Minister Pratap Jena to visit the families of the martyred jawans on the day.