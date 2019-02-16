ECI sets Feb 20 date for shuffle of officials

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Friday asked the Odisha Government to transfer all officials who have continued in one place for more than three years by February 20 to ensure free and fair polling during the upcoming General Elections.

The direction was issued during a review of poll preparedness in Odisha by the ECI team led by Election Commissioner Ashok Lavasa at a high level meeting attended by Chief Secretary AP Padhi and DGP Dr RP Sharma.

A physically-challenged person casts

dummy vote in Bhubaneswar

| IRFANA

The directive came following complaints by political parties that the State Government is reluctant to shift some officials. The State unit of BJP had submitted a list of officials to the ECI during its meeting on Thursday.

According to ECI’s policy, officers remaining in one post for three years or above should be shifted from their place of posting.

Stating that the Commission is committed to ensure a free, fair, transparent, ethical and inclusive elections, Lavasa told mediapersons that it has directed the District Magistrates and police officers to carefully look into law and order concerns and take appropriate action for building a conducive environment. Officials were also asked to ensure 100 per cent deposition of arms unless exempted under specific category and keep strict vigil on liquor seizure, freebies and cash transfer movement.

The Election Commissioner said officials were asked to ensure speedy execution of non-bailable warrants (NBWs) and disposal of pending electoral cases of the last elections. While police have been asked to identify anti-social elements and take action against them, adequate CCTV coverage and webcasting in polling stations in sensitive areas will be ensured, he said.

Lavasa said all police check posts across the State will be under observation round the clock with help of webcasting and videography during elections. He further said the Commission has also asked the Government to provide protection to political leaders while campaigning in areas affected by Left-Wing Extremism (LWE). Sealing of borders in LWE areas and deployment of the Central armed forces was also desired, he said.

Asserting that the Commission has zero tolerance for any negligence or proven malafide by officials, Lavasa said the ECI stands by officers for all inadvertent bonafide errors. “Officials cannot indulge in any overt or covert party activities. Whenever required, the ECI stands by officers if they are victimised even after the elections,” he said.

Lavasa said officers have been asked to make comprehensive action plans to instill absolute confidence in all stakeholders. “The aim is to enable voters to exercise their franchise without any fear, pressure or allurement,” he said.

The Commission also directed the State Government to ensure basic facilities, including electricity, ramps, sheds, drinking water and toilets in all polling stations without fail.

Chief Secretary AP Padhi said the State Government will strictly adhere to the guidelines of ECI for the ensuing Assembly and Lok Sabha elections. “Since polling will be held during the summer, the ECI team underscored the need for uninterrupted power supply and adequate supply of drinking water at all booths,” he added.