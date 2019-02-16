ECoR to open 3 FOBs in Rayagada on Feb 19

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The East Coast Railway (ECoR) will dedicate three Foot Over Bridges (FOBs) at Rayagada, Ladda and Jimidipeta railway stations in Rayagada district under Waltair Railway Division on February 19.

The newly built FOBs will provide better facilities and convenience to passengers. Both Jimidipeta and Ladda stations have two passenger platforms each separated with four lines. Construction work of the FOBs with a length of 36.2 metre and width of three metre was carried out at an estimated `2.24 crore.

An ECoR official said Rayagada railway station is classified under A category and has already been developed as modern and Adarsh station. Rayagada is serving as a junction station for passenger traffic on Raipur-Vizianagaram and Koraput-Rayagada lines. The station has three platforms including one island platform connected with a 1.8 metre wide FOB with staircases, he added.

An additional FOB with ramp facility connecting all platforms was approved in 2017-18. The construction work of the bridge, built at a cost of `2.44 crore, was completed recently. The FOB has a length of 27.2 metre and width of three metre with ramp facility.