End paddy purchase by Feb 28, Collectors told

The State Government has directed district Collectors to close paddy procurement for kharif crop season by February 28. 

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The State Government has directed district Collectors to close paddy procurement for kharif crop season by February 28. Food Supplies and Consumer Welfare Secretary VV Yadav has asked district chiefs to make adequate publicity through societies and regulated market committees about the closure of paddy procurement. 

As per the directive issued to districts, purchase officers of Primary Agriculture Cooperative Society (PACS) and Large Area Multi-Purpose Cooperative Societies (LAMPS) will upload all payment advice by midnight on the same day.

The PACS and LAMPS have been advised to issue remaining tokens, if any, by February 25 while marketable surplus paddy must be brought to mandis by pre-registered farmers, latest by February 27.
The Deputy Registrar of Cooperative Societies (DRCS) and Assistant Registrar of Cooperative Societies (ARCS) have been asked to ensure pro-active action and intensive supervision. They have been warned of action if any negligence is reported.

The directive stated that custom millers will lift paddy by 4 pm on March 1. Civil Supplies Officers have been instructed to ensure that the procured paddy is lifted on time and initiate action if anyone fails to adhere to the guideline.

Since the procurement season is nearing end and there is possibility of entry of unauthorised paddy to mandis, district squads will make surprise visits to check if paddy has been brought on the basis of tokens issued to farmers registered on the department’s website.

Meanwhile, Registrar of Cooperative Societies has directed DRCS of Angul, Balasore, Cuttack-I and II, Dhenkanal, Berhampur, Boudh, Kandhamal, Keonjhar, Khurda, Jeypore, Mayurbhanj, Puri, Rayagada and Sundargarh divisions to ensure that farmers are paid without any delay.

